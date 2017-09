FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s 19 national central banks expanded by 3.6 billion euros ($4.06 billion) to 2.811 trillion euros in the week to Feb 5, the ECB said on Tuesday.

