FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB picks Oliver Wyman to help with euro zone banks' health check
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

ECB picks Oliver Wyman to help with euro zone banks' health check

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has chosen U.S. consultancy Oliver Wyman to help it check the financial health of the euro zone’s biggest banks, it said on Tuesday.

“Oliver Wyman will support the ECB’s management and coordination and will provide financial advisory services for this project, notably in refining the methodology for the assessment,” the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a statement.

Last week Reuters reported that Europe’s top banking watchdog would choose Wyman to review the loan books of Europe’s 130 largest banks, citing sources familiar with the process.

The review forms part of preparations by the ECB for its taking over of the supervision of banks in the euro zone from late next year, marking the first step towards a closer integration of Europe’s financial system.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.