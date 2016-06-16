FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

ECB's Villeroy urges Basel committee to respect "virtuous" national practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee's current proposals do not at this stage fully respect earlier commitments of not significantly increasing overall capital requirements, ECB Governing Council Member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

The French central bank governor called on the Basel Committee not to put good practices in some countries at a disadvantage, referring to the French model of providing mortgage loans depending on borrowers' repayment capacity.

"The finalisation of Basel III should offer banks a long-term and clear framework," Villeroy said at a conference in Paris, calling for a finalisation by the end of the year.

"There can't be a Basel IV - the overuse of catchy phrases like this does not always reflect well on their users," he added.

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, as well as finance ministers of the G20 said earlier this year that there should be no overall significant increase in capital on top of the Basel III requirements introduced after the financial crisis. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
