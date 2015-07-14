FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch says ESM credit line could help bank resolution fund
July 14, 2015

ECB's Mersch says ESM credit line could help bank resolution fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - A credit line from the European Stability Mechanism to a European resolution fund for banks would help complete the region’s banking union, a policy setter at the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Yves Mersch, who sits on the ECB’s executive board, said that the resolution fund, designed to deal with the costs of closing or salvaging troubled banks, could benefit from the backing of the European Stability Mechanism.

Urging a “quick agreement about a bridge financing for the resolution fund”, Mersch told an audience in Frankfurt: “One option would be a line of credit from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

