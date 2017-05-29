FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU must complete banking union with more simple capital rules -Villeroy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 3 months ago

EU must complete banking union with more simple capital rules -Villeroy

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to set simple rules on bank capital to complete its banking union under a sole EU-wide sector supervisor, ECB Governing Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Speaking in Paris in his role as head of the ACPR French financial sector regulator, Villeroy said the EU also needed better coordination between the single supervisor at the European Central Bank, the European Commission and national regulators.

"Two and a half years after banking union, there has been clear progress, but its construction is not yet finished. We need to finish the resolution pillar with completed and more simple rules," Villeroy told journalists.

Villeroy also called for a rapid solution to bank troubles in Italy and Portugal, saying it was "not normal" that local problems weighed on the image of the overall European banking sector.

He also reiterated a call for the clearing of large euro transactions to be done in countries covered by the ECB's supervision.

"After Brexit, we don't see how this could be in London," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.