ECB's Asmussen wants single bank supervision and resolution scheme next yr
May 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Asmussen wants single bank supervision and resolution scheme next yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen threw his weight behind demands by France and the European Commission for swift establishment of a single supervisory authority and resolution regime for euro zone banks next year.

“We want a single European resolution regime, together with a single resolution agency and a single resolution fund that is financed by a levy from the banking industry. This should come into place in parallel with the single supervisory mechanism hopefully by the summer of next year,” Asmussen told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

“What we want to do, as the ECB, is do a thorough asset quality review of the banks that will be supervised by us,” the ECB Executive Board member said.

The comments set him at odds with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has argued that current EU treaties provide a basis for the new single banking supervisor but not for a central resolution authority to restructure or wind up failed banks. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott and Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)

