ECB's Praet - bank union a necessity for euro zone

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A banking union is a necessity for the euro zone but there must be a separation of supervision and monetary policy, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday.

Praet, who has the economics portfolio among his tasks at the ECB, told the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt the legal basis must be clarified for the ECB to take on a banking supervision role, as policymakers envisage.

After three years of piecemeal crisis-fighting, European countries are attempting to agree on a banking union to lay a cornerstone of wider economic integration and mark the first attempt to unify the bloc’s response to problem lenders.

“A single supervisor is important for the single market but for the euro zone, with a single monetary policy, banking union is more of a necessity,” Praet told a panel discussion at the conference.

“What is absolutely necessary is a separation between the monetary function and the supervisory function,” he said, adding that if taxpayers are to end up footing the bill for bank resolution then voting should be linked to the size of the country’s economy.

On the structure for a banking resolution mechanism, Praet said the European Commission should be involved in discussions and decision making. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)