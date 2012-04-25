Banks see end to tightening euro zone loan standards

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Banks expect to effectively end toughening their lending rules to firms in the coming months after less banks tightened them in the first three months of the year than in the previous quarter, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said that only a net 2 percent of the euro zone banks that took part expect to tighten their criteria firms must meet to borrow in the second quarter of the year. The survey, which was conducted between March 23 and April 5, is the first one to fully take into account the one trillion euros the ECB injected into the banking system, and will ease worst fears of an impending credit crunch. The ECB also said a net 9 percent of banks had tightened lending rules to firms in the first quarter of the year compared to the net 35 percent that tightened in the fourth quarter of last year. In a positive sign, a net 7 percent of participating banks expect firms' demand for loans to rise in the second quarter, compared with the 30 percent that reported weaker demand in the past 3 months. Demand for mortgages, however, is expected to continue falling, with a net 12 percent of banks seeing less demand for home loans in the April to June period. Last month, ECB data showed that banks cut lending to euro zone companies in February. However, that data did not show whether the drop was due to supply or demand. The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April, dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon. Q1 Q4 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 9 35 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -30 -5 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 2 25 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 7 -21 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 17 29 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -43 -27 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 7 24 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -12 -44 The survey of 131 banks was conducted from March 23 to April 5. For a copy of the survey, click on: here (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)