Banks tighten euro zone loan standards -ECB
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Banks tighten euro zone loan standards -ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banks made it harder for firms
to borrow in the fourth quarter and expect to toughen loan
requirements further in the months ahead even though their own
funding constraints have eased, the European Central Bank said
on Wednesday. 
    In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said
that banks reported an improvement in their access to retail and
wholesale funding across all funding categories in the fourth
quarter.
    "For the first quarter of 2013, a further improvement is
expected by euro area banks for both retail and wholesale
funding," it said.  
    The ECB said that a net 13 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria firms to
borrow in the fourth quarter, slightly less than the net 15
percent of banks in the third quarter. 
    The survey, which was conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 10,
added that an important factor in tightening credit standard
were the tighter bank regulations and capital requirements.
    Banks said that they toughened credit standards more to
large firms than smaller ones.
     
                                                  Q4    Q3     
 - Loans to businesses     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter  13    15    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter       -26   -28    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter  15    13    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter       -11   -10    
 - Mortgage loans to households     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter  18    13    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter       -11   -25    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter   9     9    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter       -25   -10    
    
    The survey of 131 banks was conducted from Dec. 14 to Jan.
10. 
    For a copy of the survey, click on: here
 

 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

