Banks tighten euro zone loan standards, see more coming -ECB
October 31, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Banks tighten euro zone loan standards, see more coming -ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Banks made it harder for firms
to borrow in the third quarter and expect to toughen loan
requirements further in the months ahead even though their own
funding constraints have eased, the European Central Bank said
on Wednesday. 
    In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said
that banks reported an improvement in their access to retail and
wholesale funding across all funding categories in the third
quarter.
    "Compared with the previous quarter, the impact of the
sovereign debt crisis on banks' credit standards receded
somewhat in the third quarter of 2012." 
    "For the fourth quarter of 2012, banks expect funding
conditions to keep improving," it said. 
    The ECB said that a net 15 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria firms to
borrow in the third quarter, up from 10 percent in the second
quarter. 
    The survey, which was conducted between Sept. 20 and Oct. 9,
added that banks expect to see demand from firms, consumers and
house buyers to continue to weaken in the fourth quarter and
they believe they will continue to tighten their lending rules.
     
                                                  Q3    Q2     
 - Loans to businesses     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter  15    10    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter       -28   -25    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter  13    10    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter       -10    -8    
 - Mortgage loans to households     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter  13    13    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter       -25   -21    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter   9     5    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter       -10   -10    
    
         
         
    The survey of 131 banks was conducted from Sept. 20 to Oct.
9. 
    For a copy of the survey, click on: here
 

 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

