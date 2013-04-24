Euro zone loan demand plummets in Q1, seen falling in Q2 -ECB

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Demand for corporate and household loans in the euro zone plummeted in the first three months of the year and banks see a further fall in the second quarter, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said banks also made it harder for firms and households to borrow in the first quarter, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. Banks expect to toughen loan requirements further in the months ahead even though their own funding conditions have improved further, the survey showed. "Borrowers' risk and macroeconomic uncertainty remain the main concerns of euro area banks in setting their lending policies," it said. The ECB said that a net 7 percent of the euro zone banks that took part in the survey tightened their criteria firms to borrow in the first quarter, less than the net 13 percent of banks in the fourth quarter. The survey added that banks reported a further improvement in access to wholesale and retail funding across all funding categories in the first quarter, albeit to a more limited extent than in the previous survey. It also showed that the impact of the debt crisis on bank's funding conditions had continued to abate significantly in the first quarter of 2013. Q1 Q4 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 7 13 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -24 -26 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 7 15 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -4 -11 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 14 18 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -26 -11 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 10 9 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -9 -24 The survey of 135 banks was conducted from March 20 to April 4. For a copy of the survey, click on: here (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)