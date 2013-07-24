FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone banks tighten lending rules despite easier funding - ECB
July 24, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Euro zone banks tighten lending rules despite easier funding - ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks' funding
conditions improved in the second quarter but they tightened
lending standards for both companies and mortgages even though
they expect demand to bottom out in the coming three months.
    In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the European
Central Bank said on Wednesday fewer banks expect to tighten
lending rules further in the July-September period.
    "Borrowers' risk and macroeconomic uncertainty remained the
main factors that curbed lending policies," the ECB said in a
statement, referring to the second quarter.
    Despite tightening standards for corporate borrowing and
house loans, banks eased credit standards for consumer credit
for the first time since 2007.  
    The ECB said that a net 7 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms
to borrow in the second quarter, the same as in the first
quarter.
    The tightening came even though banks, which are facing
tougher capital requirements under new regulations for the
sector, said their access to funding eased.
    "In the second quarter of 2013, banks reported a further
improvement across all funding categories, albeit to a more
limited extent than in the previous survey," the ECB said.
     
                                                  Q2    Q1     
 - Loans to businesses     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter   7     7    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter       -18   -24    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter   1     7    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter        -1    -4    
 - Mortgage loans to households     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter   7    14    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter        -2   -26    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter   4    10    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter        -1    -9 
    
    The survey of 132 banks was conducted from June 19 to July
4. 
    For a copy of the survey, click on: here
 

 (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen)

