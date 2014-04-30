Eurozone banks expect to loan demand to rise in Q2 -ECB

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect demand for corporate and home loans to pick up in the second quarter after they adopted more favourable lending standards at the beginning of the year, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday. The ECB said in its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, however, that disparities in lending conditions between euro zone countries remained substantial. "Looking ahead, banks expect in net terms an increase in demand across all loan categories for the second quarter of 2014," the ECB said. "Cross-country disparities in lending supply conditions remained substantial. With reference to the large euro area countries, for loans to enterprises, credit standards continued to be tightened in net terms in Italy, while they were eased in the Netherlands," the report said. The ECB said that a net 1 percent of the euro zone banks that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms to borrow in the first quarter, less than the 2 percent that tightened their criteria in the fourth quarter. For home loans, banks eased credit standards in net terms. Q1 Q4 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 1 2 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter 2 -11 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter -5 0 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 25 10 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter -5 0 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter 13 -3 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 1 -4 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 7 14 The survey of 137 banks was conducted from March 24 to April 8. For a copy of the survey, click on: here (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)