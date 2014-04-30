FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurozone banks expect to loan demand to rise in Q2 -ECB
April 30, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Eurozone banks expect to loan demand to rise in Q2 -ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect
demand for corporate and home loans to pick up in the second
quarter after they adopted more favourable lending standards at
the beginning of the year, the European Central Bank said on
Tuesday.
    The ECB said in its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey,
however, that disparities in lending conditions between euro
zone countries remained substantial.  
    "Looking ahead, banks expect in net terms an increase in
demand across all loan categories for the second quarter of
2014," the ECB said.
    "Cross-country disparities in lending supply conditions
remained substantial. With reference to the large euro area
countries, for loans to enterprises, credit standards continued
to be tightened in net terms in Italy, while they were eased in
the Netherlands," the report said. 
    The ECB said that a net 1 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms
to borrow in the first quarter, less than the 2 percent that
tightened their criteria in the fourth quarter.
    For home loans, banks eased credit standards in net terms.
                                                  Q1    Q4     
 - Loans to businesses     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter   1     2    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter         2   -11    
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter  -5     0    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter        25    10 
 - Mortgage loans to households     
 Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter  -5     0    
 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter        13    -3 
 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter   1    -4    
 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter         7    14 
    
    The survey of 137 banks was conducted from March 24 to April
8.  
    For a copy of the survey, click on: here

 (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)

