UPDATE 1-Bank of France bought bonds worth 18 bln euros under ECB asset purchases

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The French central bank has bought 18 billion euros ($19.6 billion) worth of bonds so far under the ECB’s asset purchase programme, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

The Bank of France bought 5.7 billion euros of French government bonds and 1.4 billion euros of so-called supranational bonds issued by international agencies since the ECB launched public-sector debt purchases earlier this month.

But the vast majority of bonds bought by the Bank of France - 11 billion euros - were covered bonds bought under an ECB programme underway since October.

The European Central Bank plans to buy 60 billion euros of assets a month until September 2016, or until it sees a “sustained adjustment” in the path of inflation back towards its target.

“So far, the Bank of France has bought 18 billion euros under the programme,” Noyer said told a news conference presenting the central bank’s 2014 results.

He said that the bonds had been purchased at various maturities along the yield curve and that the sellers were not known because the bonds had been purchased through dealers.

The Bank of France reported earlier on Tuesday a 15.4 percent fall in its 2014 profit as the ECB cut interest rates to record lows and banks trimmed back their reliance on central bank liquidity.