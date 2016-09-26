States must stick to bank bail out rules - ECB's Angeloni

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Union countries should follow the bloc's rules when it comes to dealing with problem banks, a senior European Central Bank official said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that state support could be part of a deal to put Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank on a stronger footing.

Since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the EU has adopted rules that make state aid a last resort when it comes to helping troubled banks.

"There are European rules and those rules have to be followed," Ignazio Angeloni, a board member of the ECB's banking supervisory unit told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

The rules, know as the bank recovery and resolution directive, set out "modalities" that must be followed in order to "understand what can be done".