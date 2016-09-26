FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
States must stick to bank bail out rules - ECB's Angeloni
September 26, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

States must stick to bank bail out rules - ECB's Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Union countries should follow the bloc's rules when it comes to dealing with problem banks, a senior European Central Bank official said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that state support could be part of a deal to put Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank on a stronger footing.

Since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the EU has adopted rules that make state aid a last resort when it comes to helping troubled banks.

"There are European rules and those rules have to be followed," Ignazio Angeloni, a board member of the ECB's banking supervisory unit told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

The rules, know as the bank recovery and resolution directive, set out "modalities" that must be followed in order to "understand what can be done".

Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
