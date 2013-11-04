FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Asmussen: Europe should fix bank liability rules by 2015
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Asmussen: Europe should fix bank liability rules by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Europe should aim to fix liability rules in its new single resolution mechanism (SRM) for failing banks by 2015 rather than by 2018 to avoid uncertainty, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

“It would be wise to bring forward the liability rules to Jan. 1, 2015, then it would be clear what laws apply,” Asmussen said at an event in Berlin.

Europe is working on the completion of a banking union, its biggest project since the euro, which would include a SRM - a euro zone authority with its own fund that would decide how to wind down or restructure banks that are no longer viable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.