FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank backstops "are enough" for ECB checks - Constancio
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bank backstops "are enough" for ECB checks - Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The backstops in place to deal with euro zone banks that fail a European Central Bank health check of the sector are sufficient, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

“The backstops are there, (they) are enough,” Constancio told reporters at a news conference to give an update on the ECB’s plan to check that top euro zone banks have the risks on their balance sheets under control.

The ECB takes up responsibility for supervising euro zone banks from November. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.