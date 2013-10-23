FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bafin chief says not concerned about bank health test - paper
October 23, 2013 / 8:59 AM / 4 years ago

Bafin chief says not concerned about bank health test - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin does not expect that tests which the European Central Bank is planning for banks next year will reveal much new information about lenders in Europe’s biggest economy, Bafin head Elke Koenig told a German newspaper.

“I am not particularly concerned that there will be much need for capital in Germany following the asset review,” Die Zeit quoted Koenig as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Thursday.

The ECB on Wednesday vowed to submit the euro zone’s top banks to a comprehensive batch of tests next year, staking its credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the sector. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

