9 months ago
Italy's Mediolanum won't be directly supervised by ECB
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

Italy's Mediolanum won't be directly supervised by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Mediolanum won't be directly supervised by the European Central Bank even after undergoing an ECB health check earlier this year, a list published on the ECB's website showed on Monday.

The ECB opposed earlier this year former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlsuconi owning a significant stake in Mediolanum through his Fininvest holding company.

U.S. bank Citi's Irish unit, which also passed the comprehensive assessment along with Mediolanum and Slovenia's Abanka, was the only new bank added to the list, the ECB said in a statement.

The total number of "significant" banks directly supervised by the ECB fell to 127 from 129 due to a merger and two restructurings. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

