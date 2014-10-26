FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 26, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi has hired advisers for capital options-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte Paschi di Siena has hired investment banks UBS and Citi to advise it on options to fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that emerged after Europe-wide stress tests of the banking sector, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The source said a range of options were under consideration and it was not clear what the bank would eventually do.

The options could include asset disposals, a merger or a capital increase, the source said. (Reporting by Freya Berry, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

