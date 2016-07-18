RPT-ECB caps bankers' pay when capital at risk: Lautenschlaeger

(Repeats with no change to text)

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can cap the remuneration of a banker if it hampers the firm's ability to meet its capital requirement, a top ECB supervisor told a Spanish newspaper.

"If the remuneration is too high and the bank cannot retain profits and use them to increase its capital to meet (regulatory) demands, we impose restrictions," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the bank's board, told Expansion.

The ECB supervises the euro zone's top 129 banks.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)