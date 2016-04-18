FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Bundesbank's Dombret says ECB should tackle zombie banks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 18, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Bundesbank's Dombret says ECB should tackle zombie banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(clarifies comments on Italian banks in paragraph 3)

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should use its power to restructure ‘zombie banks’ which are burdened by excessive amounts of bad loans, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Monday.

“There are still many zombie banks that are kept alive for political reasons,” Dombret told a banking conference.

In answer to a question, he said Italy was a country with high levels of bad loans at its banks but that this was by no means only an Italian problem.

“The Single Supervisory Mechanism and the Single Resolution Mechansim have to assert their power to use the new bail-in regime in order to restructure a stressed credit institution or ultimately wind down virtually insolvent banks,” he added, calling on the ECB to use its ‘early intervention’ powers on banks that are at risk of failing. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.