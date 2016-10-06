ECB expects banks to follow guidance on capital - Angeloni

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects banks on its watch to follow its guidance on how much capital they need to hold, on top of meeting their compulsory capital requirements, a senior supervisor said on Thursday.

"The Supervisory Board believes that an overall softening of capital requirements is not warranted for the aggregate of our significant banks at this time," Ignazio Angeloni told an event in Amsterdam. "This means that we expect, in general, that banks will satisfy their capital guidance in full." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dominic Evans)