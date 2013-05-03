FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Banks to repay ECB 616 mln euros of crisis loans
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Banks to repay ECB 616 mln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects table to read 8 mln not 800 mln euros)
    FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Banks will return early 616
million euros ($805.29 million) of crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, the lowest amount since banks started to
repay the funds earlier this year.
    Recent economic data have added to signs that the euro
zone's downturn is starting to spill over into the core
countries, which together with falling inflation and rising
unemployment prompted the ECB to cut interest rates further.
    To support the banking system, the ECB also decided to
provide banks with all the liquidity they ask for at the ECB's
refinancing operations at least until July next year.
    Banks still decided for the large part to hold on to the
three-year money they took from the ECB in two long-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February
2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
    A year after taking the loans, banks have the option to
repay them early and on Friday, the ECB said 1 bank would repay
8 million euros from the first LTRO on May 8 and 5 banks 608
million euros from the second. 
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return a total of 3.3 billion euros next week, more
than the 2.3 billion euros banks returned this week.
 

    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
                  First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
 
          
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591  
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840  
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925  
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900  
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092    
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319    
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894    
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432    
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371    
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160   
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972   
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238  
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068  
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615 
    May 3               0.008              0.608
    ===============================================  
    Amount outstanding as of May 3  
                      283.788            430.344

($1 = 0.7649 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

