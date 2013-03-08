FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks repay ECB 4.2 bln euros of crisis loans
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 8, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Banks repay ECB 4.2 bln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Banks will next week repay
the European Central Bank 4.23 billion euros ($5.53 billion)
from the two 3-year loans they took a year ago, a drop in the
payback rate that shows they prefer to hold surplus cash in case
financial markets clog up again.
    The ECB said on Friday 35 banks had decided to repay funds
from the loans on March 13, with 1.336 billion euros repaid from
the first one and 2.894 billion from the second.
    The amounts were below Reuters poll forecasts, which
estimated banks would return 3 billion euros of the first round
of cheap loans and 5 billion of the second. The loans are known
as LTROs (long-term refinancing operations).
    The ECB lent banks a total of more than 1 trillion euros in
the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011
and February 2012 - a ploy that ECB President Mario Draghi said
"avoided a major, major credit crunch". 
    Banks took 489 billion euros in the first LTRO and 530
billion in the second.
    In January, banks opted to repay the ECB 137.2 billion euros
of the first of the twin loans at the first opportunity to so,
handing more cash back early than expected, which led to higher
market interest rates.
    In the first opportunity to pay back funds from the second
LTRO, banks returned 61.1 billion euros to the ECB.
    
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
        
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591
    Feb. 1, 2013       3.4840
    Feb. 8, 2013      4.9925
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900
    Feb. 22, 2013      1.7440        61.09235
    March 1, 2013      4.1760         8.31873
    March 8, 2013      1.3360             2.89400
    
    ===============================================
    Amount outstanding as of March 7 
                312.600            454.628
    
($1 = 0.7644 euros)

 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

