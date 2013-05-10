FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 6.4 bln euros of ECB crisis loans
May 10, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 6.4 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Banks will return early 6.357
billion euros ($8.32 billion) of crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, three times the expected amount.
    The bigger-than-expected early repayment of the three-year
crisis loans comes after ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Monday the ECB is ready to cut interest rates further if the
economy deteriorates, including the deposit rate now at zero.
    Cutting the deposit rate into negative territory would mean
the ECB charging banks for holding their money overnight -- a
scenario that would give them an incentive to reduce such cash
holdings.
    The ECB last week also extended its provision of unlimited
funds to banks, saying it would prime them with as much
liquidity as they need until at least July 2014. This gives
banks more funding assurance.
    Banks took over 1 trillion euros in 3-year money from the
ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December
2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January
2015.
    Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and on
Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 1.205 billion euros
from the first LTRO on May 15 and 13 banks 5.152 billion euros
from the second.
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return a total of 2 billion euros next week.
 
    
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)

    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591  
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840  
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925  
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900  
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092    
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319    
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894    
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432    
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371    
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160   
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972   
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238  
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068  
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615 
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152
    ===============================================  
    Amount outstanding as of May 9  
                      283.780            429.736
($1 = 0.7637 euros)

 (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
