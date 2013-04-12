FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay ECB 10.8 bln euros of crisis loans
April 12, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay ECB 10.8 bln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Banks will return early
10.793 billion euros ($14.17 billion) of crisis loans to the
European Central Bank next week, the largest repayment in over a
month and more than expected as worries of euro zone stability
abated. 
    Despite Cyprus's messy bailout last month in which it forced
heavy losses on wealthier depositors and agreed to the winding
down of its second largest bank, financial markets remained
relatively calm compared with reactions to earlier bailouts.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that the currency
bloc was "now in a position to cope with serious crises without
them becoming existential or systemic", also thanks to the ECB's
new and yet-to-be-used government bond purchase programme. 
    He also stressed that the ECB would provide unlimited
liquidity to banks for as long as needed. 
    The ECB flooded euro zone banks with more than 1 trillion
euros in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in
December 2011 and February 2012 to avert a credit crunch. 
    A year into the three-year loans, banks have the option to
repay them early and on Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay
6.555 billion euros from the first LTRO on April 17, and 14
banks would repay 4.238 billion euros from the second.
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to repay a total of 6 billion euros of the first and the
second three-year crisis loans next week, split evenly.
    This week, banks repaid the ECB a total of 8.064 billion
euros in crisis loans. 
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
         
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591 
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840 
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925 
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900 
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440               61.09235 
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.31873 
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.89400 
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.43200 
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.37100 
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.16000
    April 5, 2013         4.092           3.97200
    April 12, 2013        6.555           4.23800
    =============================================== 
    Amount outstanding as of April 12 
                      300.877            437.264 

($1 = 0.7618 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

