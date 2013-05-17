FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 1.1 bln euros of ECB crisis loans
May 17, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

Banks to repay 1.1 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Banks will return early 1.124
billion euros ($1.45 billion) of crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week after the ECB cut the cost of borrowing
to a fresh record low of 0.5 percent earlier this month.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said after the May policy meeting
that the ECB is ready to cut interest rates further if the
economy deteriorates, including the deposit rate now at zero,
which would mean charging banks to hold their money overnight. 
    Since then economic data painted a gloomy picture of the
recession-stricken economy. Eurostat said the euro zone wallowed
in recession for a sixth straight quarter at the start of this
year and economists do not expect growth until next year. 
    The ECB also decided at its May meeting to extend its
provision of unlimited funds to banks, saying it would prime
them with as much liquidity as they need until at least July
2014. This gives banks more funding assurance.
    Banks took over 1 trillion euros in 3-year money from the
ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December
2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January
2015.
    Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and on
Friday, the ECB said 4 banks would repay 1.02 billion euros from
the first LTRO on May 22 and 3 banks 104.3 million euros from
the second.
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return a total of 4 billion euros next week.
 
    
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)

    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591  
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840  
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925  
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900  
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092    
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319    
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894    
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432    
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371    
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160   
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972   
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238  
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068  
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615 
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152
    May 17, 2013         1.020              0.104
    ===============================================  
    Amount outstanding as of May 17  
                      282.574            424.584


($1 = 0.7742 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
