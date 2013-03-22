FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay ECB 1.9 bln euros of crisis loans
March 22, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Banks to repay ECB 1.9 bln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Banks will return early
1.936 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank
next week, half of the expected amount and much below the
initial repayments as Cyprus' struggle to secure international
aid threatens to destabilise the euro zone.
    The European Central Bank will cut Cyprus' banks off
emergency funding if the country fails to come up with a plan to
raise the funds it needs to unlock a 10-billion-euro bailout
from the EU and the International Monetary Fund.
    Investors are getting worried about Cyprus' inability to
agree on a deal and fear that a collapse of the country's
financial system could throw the whole currency bloc into
disarray.     
    Banks have also become more reluctant to repay early the
ECB's 3-year crisis loans. In total, the ECB lent banks more
than 1 trillion euros in the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending
operations in December 2011 and February 2012. 
    On Friday, the ECB said 7 banks would repay 1.565 billion
euros from the first so-called long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) on March 27, and 15 banks would repay 371 million euros
from the second. 
    The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 4 billion euros, a
far cry from the 137.2 billion euros banks repaid when the first
window to do so opened up.  
                
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
        
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591
    Feb. 1, 2013       3.4840
    Feb. 8, 2013      4.9925
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900
    Feb. 22, 2013      1.7440        61.09235
    March 1, 2013      4.1760         8.31873
    March 8, 2013      1.3360             2.89400
    March 15, 2013    0.385              6.43200
    March 22, 2013    1.565              0.37100 
    ===============================================
    Amount outstanding as of March 22 
                310.478            444.967
    

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)

