Banks to repay ECB 2.3 bln euros of crisis loans
#Financials
April 26, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Banks to repay ECB 2.3 bln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Banks will return early
2.276 billion euros ($2.96 billion) of crisis loans to the
European Central Bank next week, less than expected as doubts
mount over the euro zone's growth prospects and the bloc's
willingness to stick to its reform programmes.
    Recent economic data painted a gloomy picture for the euro
zone economy and ECB policymakers repeated highlighted the
downside risks to growth, fuelling expectations that the central
bank is ready to cut interest rates further next week.
    Some euro zone officials are also saying now is the time to
throttle back on debt-cutting drives because calmer financial
markets will not react badly thanks to the ECB's government bond
programme that was put in place as a backstop in September.
    Over a year ago, the ECB flooded euro zone banks with more
than 1 trillion euros in two long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012, which help to avert
a credit crunch.  
    A year after taking the loans, banks have the option to
repay them early and on Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay
1.661 billion euros from the first LTRO on May 2 and 6 banks 615
million euros from the second. 
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return a total of 7 billion euros next week.
 
    This week, banks repaid the ECB a total of 10.9 billion
euros in crisis loans. 
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)  
          
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591  
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840  
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925  
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900  
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092    
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319    
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894    
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432    
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371    
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160   
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972   
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238  
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068  
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615 
    ===============================================  
    Amount outstanding as of April 26  
                      285.449            430.959
($1 = 0.7689 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
