Banks to repay ECB 7 bln euros of crisis loans
March 28, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Banks to repay ECB 7 bln euros of crisis loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Banks will return early
7.005 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank
next week, repaying more than expected as a bailout deal for
Cyprus averted financial meltdown on the island and reduced the
risk of a liquidity crunch.
    In a last-minute deal in the early hours of Monday, Cyprus
agreed to close its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses
on uninsured depositors in return for a 10-billion-euro bailout,
averting a chaotic default. 
    The European Central Bank allowed further emergency funding
for Cypriot banks following the agreement. 
    But concern remains as the island imposed tight capital
controls to prevent a run on deposits as its banks opened again
on Thursday having been closed for almost two weeks.
    Banks had become more reluctant to repay early the ECB's
3-year crisis loans in recent weeks. In total, the ECB lent
banks more than 1 trillion euros in the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap
lending operations in December 2011 and February 2012. 
    On Thursday, a day earlier than usual due to the Easter
holiday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 3.845 billion euros
($4.91 billion) from the first so-called long-term refinancing
operations (LTROs) on April 3, and 6 banks would repay 3.160
billion euros from the second. 
    The combined sum they are returning is more than in each of
the previous three repayment rounds 
    The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 3 billion euros, a
far cry from the 137.2 billion euros banks repaid when the first
window to do so opened up.  
                
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
        
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591
    Feb. 1, 2013       3.4840
    Feb. 8, 2013      4.9925
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900
    Feb. 22, 2013      1.7440        61.09235
    March 1, 2013      4.1760         8.31873
    March 8, 2013      1.3360             2.89400
    March 15, 2013    0.385              6.43200
    March 22, 2013    1.565              0.37100
    March 28, 2013    3.845              3.16000 
    ===============================================
    Amount outstanding as of March 28 
                308.913            444.596
    

($1 = 0.7824 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
