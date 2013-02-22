FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan
February 22, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Banks repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Banks will repay the European
Central Bank 61.1 billion euros ($80.8 billion) in the second of
two 3-year loans they took from the ECB a year ago, opting to
hand back the money in a sign that at least parts of the
financial system are returning to health.
    The ECB said on Friday 356 banks had decided to repay funds
from the second loan at the earliest opportunity, on Feb. 27. A
total of 800 banks tapped the operation in February 2012.
    A Reuters poll on Monday estimated banks would return 130
billion euros of the second round of cheap loans, so-called
LTROs (long-term refinancing operations).
    The ECB lent banks a total of more than 1 trillion euros in
twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and
February 2012 - a ploy that ECB President Mario Draghi said
"avoided a major, major credit crunch". 
    Last month, banks opted to repay the ECB 137.2 billion euros
of the first of the twin loans at the first opportunity to so,
handing more cash back early than expected, which led to higher
market interest rates.
    
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)            Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
    Jan. 25 2013     137.1591
    Feb. 1 2013       3.4840
    Feb. 8 2013      4.9925
    Feb. 15 2013       3.7900
    Feb. 22 2013      1.7440        61.09235
    
    ($1 = 0.7563 euros)

 (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
