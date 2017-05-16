FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-EU court rules German bank must be supervised by ECB
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 16, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-EU court rules German bank must be supervised by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects abbreviation to L-Bank, paragraph 2)

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - An EU court ruled on Tuesday that a bank owned by a German state should be subject to supervision by the European Central Bank, rejecting a rare challenge to the EU central bank's authority.

The Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank (L-Bank) challenged the ECB's decision to classify it as a "significant entity", meaning it should be subject to ECB supervision. The ECB argument was based partly on the fact L-Bank's assets exceed 30 billion euros.

L-Bank had argued it should be considered a "less significant" entity, meaning it could be supervised by national authorities. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.