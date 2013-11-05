FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio sees scope to consolidate Europe banks sector
November 5, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Constancio sees scope to consolidate Europe banks sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - There is scope for consolidation in the European banking sector without reinforcing the threat of having banks deemed ‘too big to fail’, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Madrid, Constancio added that “the crisis of the European economy is not over” and that while modest growth has returned in the last six months, unemployment remains high. He urged governments to press ahead with structural reforms.

“Given the number and size of European banks, there is scope for some consolidation within the banking sector without reinforcing the so-called ‘too-big-to-fail’ problem,” he said in the text of his speech for delivery at a Madrid banking conference.

Writing by Paul Carrel

