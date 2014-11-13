FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Lautenschlaeger says credit problem is one of demand
November 13, 2014

ECB's Lautenschlaeger says credit problem is one of demand

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The problem of slow lending has more to do with the demand for loans than with banks’ ability to give credit, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said on Thursday.

“When we are talking about the credit cycle to put growth back ... how to move banks to lend more to the real economy, it’s not only about the ... quality of the balance sheet of the banks, it’s about demand too,” said ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger at a conference in Stockholm.

“From my point of view as we have a lot of liquidity in the euro area and it got less a supply and rather a demand question,” she said. (Reporting By Simon Johnson; writing by John O‘Donnell)

