ECB ups scrutiny of bank loans to high-risk borrowers

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is increasing scrutiny of bank credit to highly indebted borrowers after finding risky loans have boomed since 2012 due to its own ultra-low interest rates, it said on Wednesday.

The ECB and other major central banks around the world have pushed interest rates to zero or lower to stimulate lending and support economic growth in response to the global financial crisis.

As the low rates ate into their returns, banks have started to lend more to indebted clients, who have to pay more, and ease the terms on these so called "leveraged transactions" to fend off competition.

The volume of these loans rose by 35 percent between 2012 and 2015, an ECB survey of 40 banks found.

So called "covenant-lite" deals, which offer less protection to the lender and were popular in the run-up to the financial crisis, accounted for a significant and growing share of the total, the survey found.

The ECB, which started supervising the euro zone's largest banks two years ago, now wants to increase checks on these loans to stop banks from taking on too much risk and expose Europe to the risk of a new crash.

"Both the appetite to underwrite a (leveraged) transaction and the propensity to retain parts of the exposure have grown among the significant credit institutions supervised by the ECB," the bank said in its draft guidance.

"Borrower-friendly conditions have further translated into a weakening of deal structures...and in many cases have led to greater leniency in credit institutions' credit policies."

The non-binding guidance, published on Wednesday, will require banks to have risk managers assessing loans to clients that already have debt that is four times larger than their gross profits or are owned by their financial sponsors.

These borrowers will need to be deemed able to repay at least half their total debt within five to seven years with the cash they generate and withstand a 'stress test' simulating risks such as a market crash.

But the ECB is keen not to kill this type of lending altogether.

"The guidance does not aim at reducing leveraged borrowers access to financing solutions," ECB supervisor Patrick Amis said in slides accompanying the new guidance.

"Leveraged transactions are an important part of the financing of economies."

The guidance will be put up for consultation until Jan. 27.

Once it comes into effect, banks will have 18 months to draw up an audit of how far they have complied with it and submit it to the ECB. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)