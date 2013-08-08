FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe risks Japanese-style lost decade if banks not fixed -ECB study
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

Europe risks Japanese-style lost decade if banks not fixed -ECB study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Decision makers should move quickly to repair the euro zone’s ailing banking system to avert a Japanese-style lost decade of minimal growth and inflation, a European Central Bank study said on Thursday.

“The risk is the emergence of a situation of the type experienced in Japan during its ‘lost decade’,” the study said.

“Fragile banks have an incentive to continue financing troubled and inefficient firms, so as to avoid recognising further losses.”

The unwinding process can become a long-lasting drag on the economy, the research paper said.

“In this constant balancing act, policy interventions should, therefore, avoid delaying the necessary adjustment process.”

Once banks’ balance sheets have been cleaned, corporate defaults might have a much smaller impact on the economy, it said.

The study, published but not endorsed by the ECB, echoes the concerns of bank president Mario Draghi about the need to make the euro zone banking system more resilient.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.