ECB's Praet renews call for European deposit insurance

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe needs a common deposit insurance scheme if it is to have an integrated banking system and be more resilient to shocks, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday.

"We need a more integrated banking sector in the euro area to achieve greater macroeconomic stability," Praet told an event in Vienna.

"We cannot expect to have a fully integrated banking sector that can share risks without common institutions that can also share risks, namely for deposit insurance and bank resolution," he added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)