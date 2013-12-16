FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says Nouy appointed as head of banking supervisor
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2013 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

ECB says Nouy appointed as head of banking supervisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Daniele Nouy has been appointed to head the euro zone’s new banking watchdog at the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Monday, in a step towards closer financial integration in the bloc.

Nouy will head the new institution being set up as part of a push for banking union which also requires a single mechanism to wind down non-viable banks to strengthen the financial system so it can weather potential future crises.

“The appointment of the Supervisory Board Chair marks an important milestone as the ECB establishes a single supervisory mechanism for banks in the euro area,” ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Nouy, who currently supervises France’s banks and insurers, was appointed for five years and will start her new role on Jan. 1. The ECB then expects to take up banking supervision on Nov. 4.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.