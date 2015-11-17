ECB asking top banks to hold 10.1 pct CET 1 capital on average

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks on the European Central Bank’s direct watch will be required to hold a Common Equity Tier 1 capital equal to 10.1 percent of their risk-weighted assets on average next year, an ECB executive board member said on Tuesday.

Individual big banks may, however, have vastly different standards depending on their balance sheets, with requirements ranging from 8 percent to about 14 percent, Sabine Lautenschlaeger told a business conference.

The ECB is asking the 122 banks it supervises to increase their average pillar 2 capital by around 30 basis points as part of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. This rises to 50 basis points for globally significant institutions, which have to hold a further buffers.

It earlier said that all but just a few banks already meet the new requirements and the rest are working on plans to raise capital. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)