FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB asking top banks to hold 10.1 pct CET 1 capital on average
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

ECB asking top banks to hold 10.1 pct CET 1 capital on average

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks on the European Central Bank’s direct watch will be required to hold a Common Equity Tier 1 capital equal to 10.1 percent of their risk-weighted assets on average next year, an ECB executive board member said on Tuesday.

Individual big banks may, however, have vastly different standards depending on their balance sheets, with requirements ranging from 8 percent to about 14 percent, Sabine Lautenschlaeger told a business conference.

The ECB is asking the 122 banks it supervises to increase their average pillar 2 capital by around 30 basis points as part of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. This rises to 50 basis points for globally significant institutions, which have to hold a further buffers.

It earlier said that all but just a few banks already meet the new requirements and the rest are working on plans to raise capital. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.