#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

ECB may make bank review process more transparent: Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may start releasing more detail on the methodology for conducting bank reviews as other regulators also move towards a greater degree of transparency, Ignazio Angeloni, a senior ECB supervisor said on Friday.

Some banks and investors have criticised the ECB’s latest review, known as the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process or SREP. They want the regulator to make the exercise more transparent to improve predictability and make comparisons between lenders easier.

“It should remain clear at all times that the SREP is not a mechanical process: a degree of reasoned discretion must always be preserved,” Angeloni said in Dublin.

“Going forward, as the SREP methodology becomes more established, steps towards greater methodological transparency will be possible,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

