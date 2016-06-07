FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delayed euro zone deposit insurance scheme increases risks - ECB supervisor
June 6, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Delayed euro zone deposit insurance scheme increases risks - ECB supervisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Delaying the implementation of a euro zone-wide bank deposit insurance scheme increases uncertainty in the financial sector and raises risks, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Tuesday.

"An incomplete banking union, if allowed to persist for long, can easily become an additional source of uncertainty and risk," Angeloni said. "Policymakers should limit these risks by drawing up a coherent strategy, with clear goals and a reasonably fast implementation timeline."

Some euro zone countries are concerned that banks are excessively exposed to their national governments, thus a joint deposit insurance scheme would ultimately force banks and governments to bear the risk of other sovereigns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

