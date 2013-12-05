Nouy gets nod from EU parliament committee to lead bank watchdog

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee voted on Thursday in favour of Daniele Nouy’s appointment to chair the euro zone’s new banking watchdog.

Nouy, currently supervisor of French banks and insurers, is on track to lead the industry’s new watchdog under the roof of the European Central Bank. The new framework will come into force next November as part of a broader push for financial integration.

The committee approved her appointment with 29 votes in favour, none against and one abstention, the European Parliament said. She still needs to be confirmed by a plenary session next week.

