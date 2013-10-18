FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

ECB to publish details for bank reviews on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will reveal first details next week of how it will go about health-checking the banks it will start supervising from late 2014, it said on Friday.

The ECB wants to unearth potential risks hidden in banks’ balance sheets before it becomes their supervisor from November next year, as part of a broader plan for closer European integration to head off future financial crisis.

The ECB will hold a news briefing at 0800 GMT on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with Ignazio Angeloni, head of financial stability.

“The topic of this press briefing will be the comprehensive assessment that the ECB will conduct in advance of assuming full responsibility as single supervisor as part of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM),” the ECB said in a statement.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
