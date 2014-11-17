ECB says it will be 'intrusive' in bank business model checks

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has promised to be “intrusive” when it checks banks’ business models in its first year as Europe’s most powerful banking regulator, with the goal of preventing a build-up of risks that could topple a euro zone bank.

Korbinian Ibel, a top ECB regulator, on Monday said the euro zone’s new financial regulator would venture into the biggest and most risky banks first with its model checks before moving to potentially less threatening banks.

“We will be intrusive in the model approvals, and this will be done differently than before,” he told a financial conference.

The ECB took over as the euro zone’s leading financial regulator on Nov. 4 after completing sweeping balance sheet tests, which saw 13 banks fail and exposed a 9.5 billion euro capital hole.

But the ECB is also charged with regularly checking banks’ business models for viability, something that was not done consistently in all the euro zone states. The ECB has yet to offer details about how the business model checks will be conducted.

“We will also be intrusive in our risk analysis,” Ibel added. “We will try to find the risks and we will ask banks how they have prepared for them.”

Ibel said the ECB was prepared to challenge overly optimistic assumptions about growth or inflation and test whether the balance of the banks’ businesses, their earnings power or their strategic positioning would enable them to stand up to stress. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kevin Liffey)