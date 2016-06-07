UPDATE 1-Euro zone rules on government debt risk should change slowly: ECB

(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - European banking rules should stop treating government debt as risk-free, but any change must be gradual, since sovereign bonds are a cornerstone of balance sheets and new rules could pose a systemic risk, a top ECB supervisor said on Tuesday.

European policymakers want to assign risk weights to government debt, after the euro zone debt crisis threatened the financial health of banks by undercutting the value of their holdings of government bonds.

Risk weighting would force lenders to set aside more capital backing their bond holdings, in an effort to break the link between the fortunes of banks and the value of the bonds.

The risk-free treatment of debt is also holding back a euro zone-wide deposit insurance scheme. Some governments, particularly Germany, argue that in the current framework banks and ultimately governments bear the risk of other sovereigns.

"Government bonds are far from being riskless - this has been amply demonstrated by the sovereign crisis in the euro area and by market valuations," European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told a conference in New York on Tuesday.

"Treating government bonds as risk-free is therefore not prudent, it sets the wrong incentives for banks' investment decisions, and it unduly subsidises credit to governments at the expense of private borrowers and ultimately of economic growth," Angeloni added.

Still, banks hold vast amounts of government debt, often to fulfill regulatory demands to have low-risk liquid assets. Consequently, Angeloni said, changes should be gradual, without rigid limits, and risk weights should apply only beyond certain thresholds.

"The result ... need not be a decline in the total amount of sovereign bonds held by banks, but rather greater diversification by issuer," Angeloni said.