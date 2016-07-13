FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank aid talks must follow EU rules: ECB's Angeloni
July 13, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

Italy bank aid talks must follow EU rules: ECB's Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Any discussion about Italian government assistance to banks needs to follow EU rules and not circumvent provisions such as bail-in laws, two top central bankers said on Wednesday.

"I fully share the view... that rules that exist should not be discussed, they should not be either suspended or removed," European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Wednesday. "European legislation is complex but well constructed."

Speaking at the same event, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret expressed a similar view, adding that Italian issues are somewhat different given that households are big investors in assets subject to bail in, making talks political. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

