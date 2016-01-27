FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU bank regulation fragmented, playing field tilted - ECB
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

EU bank regulation fragmented, playing field tilted - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s banking regulation is excessively fragmented, creating some unjustified differences between countries and reducing the effectiveness of the supervisor, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Wednesday.

“A truly single supervisor requires a truly unified regulatory framework,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB’s Executive Board, said.

“Banking supervision can only be as harmonised as the rules and regulations that govern it. And against that backdrop, the regulatory playing field in Europe is not as level as it should be,” she said.

Lautenschlaeger added that despite efforts at harmonization, some new differences are being created with newly minted national laws, eroding the effectiveness of the supervisor. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.