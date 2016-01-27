EU bank regulation fragmented, playing field tilted - ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s banking regulation is excessively fragmented, creating some unjustified differences between countries and reducing the effectiveness of the supervisor, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Wednesday.

“A truly single supervisor requires a truly unified regulatory framework,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB’s Executive Board, said.

“Banking supervision can only be as harmonised as the rules and regulations that govern it. And against that backdrop, the regulatory playing field in Europe is not as level as it should be,” she said.

Lautenschlaeger added that despite efforts at harmonization, some new differences are being created with newly minted national laws, eroding the effectiveness of the supervisor. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)