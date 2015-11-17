FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New banking rules should not push up capital demands - ECB
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

New banking rules should not push up capital demands - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - New global rules on banking due to be finalised this year should not lead to higher capital demands for euro zone banks as a whole, European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlager said on Tuesday.

Lautenschlager is a member of a Swiss-based committee in charge of reshaping global rules for banks, known as the Basel III framework.

“We should, whatever comes out of Basel III, stay with the overall capital levels as we are now,” Lautenschlager told a business conference on Tuesday.

“That does not mean that for single banks there won’t be some changes, but this is at least my focus with regard to the capital level,” she added.

The ECB supervises the 122 largest banking groups in the euro zone. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.