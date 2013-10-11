FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 847 mln euros of ECB crisis loans
October 11, 2013 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 847 mln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Banks will return 847 million
euros of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next
week, it said on Friday, a small repayment that keeps excess
liquidity relatively stable and offsets upward pressure on
market interest rates.
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks reduce the
level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what they
need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system. 
    With banks choosing to return the smallest amount in seven
weeks to the central bank, the excess is likely to remain close
to today's 216 billion euros.
    Repayments are also well below Reuters poll estimates, with
euro money market traders having ad expected banks to return 4.0
billion euros next week. 
    Excess liquidity is now close to levels seen in late 2011,
just before the ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion
euros in long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to ease banks'
funding strains. 
    Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. 
    The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
    Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank is
watching moves in market rates closely and is ready to use any
policy option to temper them if needed. However, Governing
Council members have since said the discussion is wide open.
    The three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December
2011 and February 2012 mature in early 2015. 
    Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned about a third of the money already.   
    On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 597 million
euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 16, and one bank will pay back
250 million euros from the second LTRO.
     
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Oct. 10   
                      239.870            397.950

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)

